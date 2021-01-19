Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
WPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.55.
NYSE WPM traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $40.20. 105,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,790. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,033.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
