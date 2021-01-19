Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.55.

NYSE WPM traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $40.20. 105,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,790. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,033.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

