Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IGI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) announced a dividend on Friday, January 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

IGI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.92. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,820. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

In other Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 1,614 shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $34,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.