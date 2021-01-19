Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$14.30 to C$14.40 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.72.

TSE:WDO traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$9.21. 373,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,424. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.45. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.85 and a one year high of C$15.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 24.50.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.7999999 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

