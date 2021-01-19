Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE: PNC):

1/19/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $177.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $161.00.

1/18/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $150.00 to $167.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $162.00.

1/11/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $179.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.

1/11/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $179.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.

1/6/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $157.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $171.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $147.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $173.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – The PNC Financial Services Group was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2020 – The PNC Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

11/20/2020 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $136.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

PNC traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.48. The company had a trading volume of 51,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,309. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.52. The company has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $162.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

