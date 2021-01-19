Wedbush Comments on Navient Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Navient in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NAVI. Barclays raised their price objective on Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $11.64 on Monday. Navient has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Navient by 549.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Navient by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

