Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.57.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $6.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,410. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $249.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Watsco by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 2,707.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

