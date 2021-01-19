Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 0.9% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $115.17. 51,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.18 and its 200 day moving average is $113.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

