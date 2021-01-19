Warburg Research Analysts Give Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) a €71.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €60.00 ($70.59).

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) stock opened at €60.60 ($71.29) on Friday. Stabilus S.A. has a 52 week low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 52 week high of €63.50 ($74.71). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.32.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

