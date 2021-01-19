Wambolt & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,816 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.3% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.49.

Shares of FB traded up $10.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.82. 1,119,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,472,289. The stock has a market cap of $745.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.24 and a 200-day moving average of $265.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,196,981 shares of company stock valued at $327,070,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

