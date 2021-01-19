Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 302 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 532.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $72.53. 10,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,400. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $73.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.28.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

