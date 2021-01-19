Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 2,536 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.0% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 340.4% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.27. 298,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,810. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $62.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.11.

