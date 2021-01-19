Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 1,331 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 88.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 754,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,455,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 405,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

MDT traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,040. The stock has a market cap of $159.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

