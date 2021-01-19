Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 119 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,716,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after purchasing an additional 557,765 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 139.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after purchasing an additional 476,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,690,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $469,276,000 after purchasing an additional 459,661 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.01. The company had a trading volume of 170,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,510. The stock has a market cap of $295.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

