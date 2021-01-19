Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $3.71 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,693 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.2% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,267 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,223,860,000 after buying an additional 1,792,926 shares during the period. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,501,070. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

