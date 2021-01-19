Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 7,771 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,991,000 after buying an additional 3,207,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 36.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,629 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Pfizer by 57.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $39,411,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.72. 1,124,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,499,530. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

