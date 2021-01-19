Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 2,522 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,690 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 205.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Best Buy stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.86. The stock had a trading volume of 177,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,310. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.67. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

