WAM Capital Limited (WAM.AX) (ASX:WAM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08

WAM Capital Limited (WAM.AX) (ASX:WAM) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.86. The company has a current ratio of 35.87, a quick ratio of 35.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
WAM Capital Limited (WAM.AX) Company Profile
