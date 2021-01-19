Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) PT Raised to $13.00

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Maxim Group from $6.50 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of Vuzix stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 127,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,450. Vuzix has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vuzix will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VUZI. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the third quarter worth $46,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vuzix during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

