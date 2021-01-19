Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 957.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,597. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $168.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.64.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

