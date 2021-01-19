Vivid Financial Management Inc. Takes $1.34 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 889,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,726,000 after purchasing an additional 408,143 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 967,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,397,000 after purchasing an additional 567,947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.44. 17,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,170. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average is $55.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $8.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.21%.

