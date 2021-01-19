Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 5,252 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth about $60,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 49.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 100.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth about $2,001,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 361.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 30,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,960,990.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHGG. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.94.

CHGG stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,716. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.74. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $104.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.70, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

