Vivid Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,663 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,336,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,680 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,075,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,926,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,613,000 after acquiring an additional 326,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,925,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,576,000 after acquiring an additional 130,505 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,037,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Star sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,237,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 534,114 shares of company stock valued at $47,304,865 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHWY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.45. The company had a trading volume of 97,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,501. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $115.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.81 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

