Vivid Financial Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APPN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,396,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,084,000 after acquiring an additional 253,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Appian by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian stock traded up $12.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.51. The stock had a trading volume of 60,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,201. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $216.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -331.85 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays cut Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Appian from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.10.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 172,366 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $24,277,751.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,814 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.94, for a total value of $1,383,269.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,044.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,697 shares of company stock valued at $52,463,081 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

