Vivid Financial Management Inc. Purchases 2,243 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up about 2.4% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,546,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.64. 4,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,080. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.81. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $105.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.