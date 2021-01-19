Vivid Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,519,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.64. The company had a trading volume of 319,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,384,970. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.52. The stock has a market cap of $428.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $161.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

