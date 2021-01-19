Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $892,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.74. 270,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,752,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $117.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.15. The firm has a market cap of $176.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.27.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

