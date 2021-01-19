Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Vishay Intertechnology stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 94,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,240. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $23.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $640.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $796,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $920,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

