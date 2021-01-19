Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading 5.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $25.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Village Farms International traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.33. 4,565,521 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 3,688,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VFF. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,228,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,100 shares of company stock worth $4,401,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $891.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.55 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

