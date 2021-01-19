VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.32 and last traded at $34.32. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 11,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 340.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,363 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.92% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.