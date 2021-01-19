VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.34% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 45,505 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CSF traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,140. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $54.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th.

