Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 8.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.00.

VET traded up C$0.58 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,981,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,227. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.44) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$282.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -0.8099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$47,944.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$273,991.20.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

