Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Youngs Advisory Group Inc.

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.6% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Verizon Communications by 16.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 71,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 80,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $57.04. The stock had a trading volume of 557,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,503,180. The stock has a market cap of $236.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

