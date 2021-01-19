VeriCoin Price Hits $0.0621 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $388,487.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,522.91 or 1.00032441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00025262 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00012567 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000154 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,386,181 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.