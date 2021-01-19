Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $432,000. First Financialcorp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $676,000.

VPU traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,200. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $156.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.68.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

