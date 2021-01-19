Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Decreased by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.4% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,931,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after purchasing an additional 569,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.99. 240,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,990. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.35. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $350.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

