Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,545,000. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.61. The stock had a trading volume of 80,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,830. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

