Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Holdings Raised by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,950. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.333 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

