Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Lessened by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VYM stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.09. 61,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,180. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $96.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.