Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.6% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.67. 92,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,980. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $61.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

