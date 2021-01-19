VanEck Vectors Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:PLND) Stock Price Down 1.6%

VanEck Vectors Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:PLND)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 7,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 3,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00.

About VanEck Vectors Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:PLND)

Market Vectors Poland ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Poland Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index consisting of at least 25 companies either headquartered in Poland or deriving at least 50% of their revenues from Poland. It invest in sectors, such as financials, energy, industrials, consumer staples, telecomm services, materials, consumer discretionary, utilities, information technology and healthcare.

