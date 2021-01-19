VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 26,356,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,604,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.