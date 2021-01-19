Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 381 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned about 2.42% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEF. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DEF traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $59.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,690. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.26. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $59.87.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

