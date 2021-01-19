Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,788 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 200.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.06. 121,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,220. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

