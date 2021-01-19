Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 1.5% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,430,000 after acquiring an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.33.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $2.77 on Tuesday, reaching $297.98. The company had a trading volume of 32,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,600. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

