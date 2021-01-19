Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $192,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $1,868,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,022,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,846,000 after buying an additional 176,128 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,861,188. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

