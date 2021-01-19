USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. Invests $341,000 in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG)

USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of USA Mutuals Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. owned 1.40% of Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of RWVG stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,740. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.62. Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $57.20.

