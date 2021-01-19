US Solar Fund PLC (USF.L) (USF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

US Solar Fund PLC (USF.L) (LON:USF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON USF opened at GBX 1.08 ($0.01) on Tuesday. US Solar Fund PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.20 ($0.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.07.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Solar Fund PLC (USF.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

