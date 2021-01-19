US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on USFD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of US Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.73.

Shares of USFD traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -54.94 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,455 shares of company stock worth $4,242,370 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in US Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in US Foods by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 544,077 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in US Foods by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,516,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,840,000 after buying an additional 420,122 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in US Foods by 5.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,721,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,938,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after buying an additional 56,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

