Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Short Interest Down 14.1% in December

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 505,800 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 588,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 334,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,442.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 13.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 70.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 445.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 591,441 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 86.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 65.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

UBA traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 17,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,741. The stock has a market cap of $589.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

