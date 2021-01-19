Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Short Interest Up 24.5% in December

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,870,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

URBN stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,904. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 89.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $32.86.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $969.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,257,000 after acquiring an additional 269,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $89,346,000 after buying an additional 91,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 599,759 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,241,000 after acquiring an additional 734,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 81,522 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

